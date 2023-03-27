India

UP: CM holds meeting with Team 9 amid COVID-19 resurgence

UP: CM holds meeting with Team 9 amid COVID-19 resurgence

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 27, 2023, 03:24 pm 1 min read

UP CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a review meeting with the state's Team 9 to take stock of the preparedness of the health facilities amid rising COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a review meeting with the state's Team 9 to take stock of the preparedness of the health facilities amid rising COVID-19 cases. The Deputy CM and other top officials attended the meeting, where Adityanath ordered the setting up of dedicated hospitals in each district and increase testing to contain the spread of COVID-19 and H3N2 influenza.

Why does this story matter?

India is witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus cases as the country recorded 1,800 new cases within 24 hours for the second consecutive day.

Six deaths were reported across the country while 40 schoolgirls tested positive for the virus at a government residential school in UP's Lakhirpur Kheri.

Simultaneously, the spread of the H3N2 influenza virus has kept health officials on their toes.