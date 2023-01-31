India

Kerala: Man gets 3 life-terms for raping, impregnating minor daughter

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 31, 2023, 11:54 pm 3 min read

A Kerala court on Monday sentenced a man to three life terms for repeatedly raping his minor daughter and impregnating her, PTI reported. The man was reportedly found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 6.6 lakh on the rape convict.

Accused found guilty of sexual assault, intimidation

Special public prosecutor A Somasundaran told PTI the man was convicted of rape, aggravated sexual assault, penetrative sexual assault, and victim's intimidation under the IPC and POSCO Act by Manjeri Fast Track Special Court judge Rajesh K. The convict was awarded three life sentences for the charges and would be imprisoned for the remainder of his natural life, Somasundaran said.

Father repeatedly raped daughter during pandemic: Somasundaran

The minor girl was first raped in March 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the victim was alone at home taking online classes. Somasundaran claimed her father had pulled her to the bedroom and raped her; when she resisted, he threatened to kill her mother. The criminal, reportedly a former madrasa teacher, raped his daughter multiple times when she was alone until October 2021.

How did the crime come to light?

Reportedly, the victim complained of abdominal pain in November 2021, but no issue was detected then. The crime came to the fore in January 2022 when she again complained of pain at school and was taken to a government medical college. Doctors found she was pregnant, after which the girl narrated her ordeal. Following that, a case was filed, and the father was arrested.

Victim's pregnancy terminated after DNA evidence confirmed rape

Meanwhile, the victim's pregnancy was later medically terminated as DNA evidence also confirmed rape. DNA samples were taken from the girl, the fetus, and her father, after which the analysis established that the girl's father was the culprit. According to Somasundaran, the DNA evidence, as well as the testimonies of the victim and her mother, proved crucial in the conviction.

Similar horrific incidents in the past

This isn't the first case in India where a father was found guilty of raping his daughter. In April 2022, a 48-year-old Chennai man was sentenced to death for raping his minor daughter. In November 2022, a Chandigarh man was sentenced to life imprisonment for a similar offense. Another incident was reported from Mumbai in December 2022 involving a man and his minor stepdaughter.