India

Bengaluru rains: Schools go online, flights delayed, water supply hit

Bengaluru rains: Schools go online, flights delayed, water supply hit

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 06, 2022, 11:36 am 2 min read

Bengaluru has received 141% more rainfall than average ever since the monsoon season started on June 1.

After a night of torrential rains on Sunday, Bengaluru witnessed heavy inundation on Monday, leading to water logging and many areas being submerged. India's tech capital continues to remain waterlogged amid a yellow alert warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) until Wednesday. Moreover, the drinking water supply has been hit in over 50 areas, and schools have also been shut for physical classes.

Context Why does this story matter?

On Sunday, the Bengaluru Urban district reportedly received 28.1mm rainfall, 386% more than the average rainfall, according to the IMD.

Notably, Bengaluru city alone received 141% more rainfall than average ever since the monsoon season started on June 1.

The downpour on Sunday could be the result of a cloudburst, and it was reportedly the wettest day recorded in Bengaluru.

Impact Woman dies due to electrocution, water supply affected

On day two of heavy inundation on Monday, a 23-year-old woman was electrocuted to death on a waterlogged road in Bengaluru's Siddapura. Also, cars were reportedly seen floating in Basavanagar, and luxurious villas were flooded. The drinking water supply was affected in more than 50 areas, including the prime areas of Indiranagar, Whitefield, Sadashivanagar, Malleshwaram, and Vasanthnagar, due to water supply units being submerged.

Twitter Post Watch: Massive water logging in Bengaluru on day two

#WATCH | Karnataka: Massive water logging and traffic snarls continue at the outer ring road of Marathahalli-Silk Board Road in Bengaluru following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/oVtxZCtdxs — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Flooded city Schools shut, flights delayed due to bad weather

Bengaluru is also witnessing overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that have submerged low-lying areas. Amid torrential rains, many schools have switched to the digital mode, as educational institutions will remain closed in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Furthermore, flights have been delayed at the Bengaluru airport due to bad weather conditions, an official told News18. Meanwhile, officials have deputed rescue teams to the worst-affected zones.

Information CM takes stock of situation, announces relief package

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a relief package of Rs. 600cr for rain-hit Karnataka, of which Rs. 300cr will be dedicated to Bengaluru. He also held a meeting with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and deputy commissioners of 15 districts.

Another state Red alert in 4 districts of Kerala

On the other hand, the IMD has also issued a red alert for four Kerala districts on Tuesday: Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta. As per officials, the areas may witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20cm) in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, two people, including an eight-year-old child, were killed in flash floods in Kerala's Palode district on Sunday evening.