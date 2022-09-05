Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Heavy rains leave city waterlogged, disrupt traffic

Written by Prateek Talukdar

The heavy downpour could be the result of a cloudburst, while Sunday was said to be the wettest day recorded in Bengaluru.

Torrential rains lashed Bengaluru on Sunday night, leaving many roads and residential areas waterlogged with people wading through knee-deep water. In some areas, authorities had to send rafts to evacuate people. The city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also issued helpline numbers. Localities such as Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout were reportedly the most affected.

Situation is terrifying at #Ecospace near Bellandur.

Vehicles are quite literally sinking.

Time 11:30 pm when this was shot... and rains show no sign of relenting.#bengalururains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/nSiRsqisQK — Gautam (@gautyou) September 4, 2022

Many localities reportedly received over 100mm of rainfall while Whitefield recorded over 116mm. The road from Spice Garden to Whitefield was completely blocked. Some high-profile colonies are facing waterlogging for the first time and residents there have sought help from CM Basavaraj Bommai, as per India Today. Many commuters got stuck on the waterlogged roads, who were then rescued by the local security guards.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A man was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gFnZtzk6mu— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, three coastal districts, and hilly regions of Karnataka till Friday. The downpour could be a result of a cloudburst, and Sunday was said to be the wettest day recorded in Bengaluru, as per a report by Deccan Herald. The IMD issued a yellow alert for Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikmagalur.

This is how bangalore looks after 10 min of rain!! After paying huge tax atleast we are expecting good infrastructure and drainage system. I love bangalore but government should address this issue. No hate comments please 😢😢#bangaloretraffic #bangalorerain #bangalorereal pic.twitter.com/r6SQuXZihT— Madhurima biswas (@bmadhurima78) September 4, 2022

Traffic on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road—which connects the city to the IT parks located on the city's outskirts—was disrupted as stormwater drains started overflowing. The Eco Space area on the Marathahalli-Silk Board Junction Road also saw vehicles submerged halfway. The traffic police advised commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, Sarjapura Road, Doddakannahalli Road, and Bellandur Road. They were recommended to use alternative roads instead.