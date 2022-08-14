Bengaluru

Man slits wife's throat after family court asks to reunite

Man slits wife's throat after family court asks to reunite

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 14, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

The husband has already an FIR registered against him in domestic violence case.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man allegedly killed his estranged wife by slitting her throat with a large knife at a family court in Karnataka, NDTV reported. The incident took place minutes after the couple had resolved to put their differences aside and reunite to rescue their seven-year marriage. The couple went to court to attend a counseling session after filing for divorce.

Incident How did officials describe the incident?

Officials told NDTV that Shivakumar (32) attacked his wife, Chaitra (28), after she left the Holenarasipura family court in Hassan district after one hour of counseling. They said the man followed her to the restroom and slashed her throat with a machete, leaving her bloodied. When he attempted to run after committing the crime, he was overcome by people present at the court premises.

Details Woman died in hospital due to serious injuries

Police said Chaitra was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance and placed on artificial breathing. However, she died during treatment as she had damaged some nerves on the neck and lost so much blood as a result of the severe cut on her throat. Meanwhile, police are looking into how the guy got the knife into the court.

Official Husband in police custody

"We have taken the man in our custody. We have seized the weapon he used to commit the crime. We will investigate what transpired after the counseling session, and how he managed to get the weapon inside the court," said Hariram Shankar, a senior police officer in Hassan. He said we will have the details during the course of the investigation.

Charges Alleged wife abuser now charged under IPC Section 302

"We have registered a case of murder against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for further legal proceedings," Shankar told Hindustan Times. According to him, an FIR of domestic violence was filed against Shivakumar in the past, and counseling was organized to help the husband and wife live peacefully and amicably.