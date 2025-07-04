Russia becomes 1st country to recognize Taliban government 

Russia has become the first country to officially recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan . The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accepted the credentials of a new Afghan ambassador, marking a major step toward building diplomatic relations with the Taliban. "We believe that the act of official recognition...will give impetus to productive bilateral cooperation between our countries," Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Diplomatic response 'Brave decision...': Afghanistan's foreign minister Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also welcomed Russia's decision, calling it a "brave decision" and an example for others. No other country has formally recognized the Taliban government since they took power in August 2021. However, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uzbekistan, and Pakistan have appointed ambassadors to Kabul as a step toward recognition.

Bilateral ties Russia has been engaging with Taliban The Taliban seized power in August 2021 after the US forces that supported the country's internationally recognized government withdrew. Since then, Moscow has tried to improve relations with the Taliban government, seeing them as a possible economic partner and ally in the fight against terrorism. President Vladimir Putin called the Taliban "allies in the fight against terrorism" last year, especially against Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K). And in April 2025, Russia's Supreme Court removed the "terrorist" label from the Taliban.