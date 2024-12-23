Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan leads the pack with 82 wickets in 48 ODIs against Zimbabwe, followed by Mashrafe Mortaza with 67 wickets.

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, Abdur Razzak, and Rashid Khan also feature in the top five, with 59, 56, and 50 wickets respectively.

Notably, Rashid Khan's average of 14.18 is the best among these bowlers.

Rashid Khan recently joined this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

These bowlers own 50-plus ODI wickets vs Zimbabwe

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:13 pm Dec 23, 202401:13 pm

What's the story Afghanistan's star wrist-spinner, Rashid Khan, has reached a major milestone in his cricketing career. In the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, he took three wickets. His performance helped Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets. His final scalp in the game saw Rashid complete 50 ODI wickets against Zimbabwe. Here are other bowlers with this feat.

#1

Shakib Al Hasan - 82 wickets

According to ESPNcricinfo, veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan tops this list, having taken 82 wickets across 48 ODIs against Zimbabwe. This includes two five-wicket hauls and as many four-fers with his average reading an impressive 20.48. Moreover, his economy rate is also under four (3.93). Shakib has also played some vital knocks against the team in this format.

#2

Mashrafe Mortaza - 67 wickets

Shakib's former teammate Mashrafe Mortaza is the only other bowler with 60-plus scalps against Zimbabwe. The pacer played 45 ODIs against the team and claimed 67 wickets at a fine average of 23. His economy reads 4.09 as Mortaza tallied a couple of four-wicket hauls against them. His best figures read 4/31.

#3

Muttiah Muralitharan - 59 scalps

The highest wicket-taker in ODI and international cricket history, Muttiah Muralitharan takes the third spot on this list. The former Sri Lankan off-spinner returned with 59 scalps from just 31 ODIs against Zimbabwe at a jaw-dropping average of 14.67. His economy rate reads 3.36 as the tally includes two fifers and four four-wicket hauls. No other bowler owns more 4-plus wicket hauls against Zimbabwe in ODIs.

#4

Abdur Razzak - 56 wickets

In Abdur Razzak, we have another former Bangladesh star on this list. The left-arm spinner claimed 56 wickets from 32 ODIs against Zimbabwe at 18.78. His tally of three ODI fifers against Zimbabwe is the most for any bowlers. Razzak also boasts as many four-fers against them. Meanwhile, his economy rate against the opposition is a stunning 3.75.

#5

Rashid Khan - 50 wickets

Meanwhile, Rashid has raced to 50 wickets in only 24 matches against Zimbabwe. His average of 14.18 is the best among bowlers with at least 50 wickets against the team. His economy rate reads 4.02 (5W: 1, 4W: 1). Of these wickets, 28 were picked on Zimbabwean soil from 14 innings at an average of 15.85 while the rest 22 were picked in UAE at an average of 12.04.