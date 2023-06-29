Sports

Sikandar Raza becomes fastest Zimbabwe batter to 4,000 ODI runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 29, 2023 | 03:58 pm 2 min read

Raza took 127 innings to get the mark (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza has unlocked yet another milestone as he has become the fastest Zimbabwe batter to complete 4,000 runs in ODIs. Zimbabwe's Super Sixes clash against Oman in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers marked his milestone. Extending his purple patch, Raza played a brisk knock in the contest, scoring 42 off 49 balls ( 6 fours). Here are further details.

Another fine contribution from Raza

After a 46-run opening stand, Zimbabwe lost both their openers Joylord Gumbie (21) and Craig Ervine (25) inside two runs. Zimbabwe were 112/3 when Raza arrived in the middle. The duo tightened their side's grip over the contest with a 102-run stand. Raza eventually fell prey to Fayyaz Butt in the 39th over. He missed out on his third 50-plus score of the event.

Fastest Zimbabwe batter to complete 4,000 international runs

As mentioned, Raza is the fastest Zimbabwe player to unlock 4,000 ODI runs as he reached the mark in 127 innings. He went past Zimbabwe legend Grant Flower, who took 128 innings to get the mark. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old has become the eighth Zimbabwe batter to get the mark. Sean Williams (4,900+) is the only active player with more ODI runs for Zimbabwe.

Fourth Zimbabwe all-rounder to get this feat

With his off-spin, Raza has scalped 84 ODI wickets (ER: 4.93). He has now become the fourth Zimbabwe all-rounder with the double of 4,000 runs and 50 wickets in ODIs. He joined Williams (4,900+ and 80), Flower (6,571 and 104), and Elton Chigumbura (4,289 and 95). Raza, who averages 37.61 with the bat in ODIs, has seven tons and 21 fifties in the format.

