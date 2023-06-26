Sports

Sean Williams slams the second-fastest ODI century for Zimbabwe: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 26, 2023 | 03:02 pm 2 min read

Williams reached his century off just 65 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Extending his purple patch in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams has scored yet another fiery century. The left-handed batter brought up his second ton of the tournament against the USA at the Harare Sports Club. Meanwhile, he smoked the second-fastest ton for Zimbabwe in ODIs, off just 65 balls. Here we look at his stats.

Another fiery knock from Williams

Williams arrived to bat at number three with the scorecard reading 56/1. He attacked bowlers from the outset, causing a sudden boost in the scoring rate. He added over 150 runs with opener Joylord Gumbie (78) as Zimbabwe crossed the 200-run mark inside 34 overs. It must be noted that Williams reached his fifty with a six, off just 33 balls.

Second-fastest ton for Zimbabwe

Only Sikandar Raza owns a faster ODI ton in Zimbabwe colors. He recently reached the milestone off just 54 balls against the Netherlands. During the course of his knock, Williams became the first player to cross the 300-run mark in the competition. His strike rate of 140-plus is the highest among batters with at least 200 runs in the tournament.

Third fifty-plus score in the tournament

23, 91, and 102* read his preceding scores in the competition. His ton, which was recorded against Nepal, came off just 70 balls, the then-fastest for a Zimbabwe batter. Raza displaced him at the top a few days later. Meanwhile, he took just 58 balls to score 91 against the Netherlands. Notably, hosts Zimbabwe are yet to suffer a defeat in the competition.

