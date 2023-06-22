Sports

CWC Qualifiers 2023: Confident Oman to meet in-form Sri Lanka

CWC Qualifiers 2023: Confident Oman to meet in-form Sri Lanka

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 22, 2023 | 11:43 am 2 min read

Kusal Mendis has been SL's key batter (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka will be up against Oman in Match 11 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. The Lankans would be high on confidence, having comprehensively defeated UAE in their opener by 175 runs. Oman, meanwhile, have also made a terrific start to the tournament, registering wins over Ireland and UAE, respectively. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host this affair on Friday (June 23). The venue has hosted two games in this competition so far and batters have enjoyed operating here. SL posted 355/6 against UAE here. Scotland recently chased down 287 against Ireland here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (12:30pm IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode app.

Can Oman extend their winning run?

Oman have certainly played some quality cricket in the competition. However, getting the better of the Lankan Lions would take some beating as Dasun Shanaka's men did well across all departments against UAE. Meanwhile, the upcoming contest will mark the first-ever meeting of the two sides in ODIs. Oman batters must identify a way to tackle Wanindu Hasaranga's leg-spin.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara. Oman (Probable XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wicket-keeper), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt.

Who are the key performers?

Hasaranga claimed a six-fer (6/24) in SL's opener against UAE. All of SL's top-four batters Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, and Sadeera Samarawickrama hammered fifties in that duel. Oman off-spinner Jay Odedra claimed a three-fer (3/31) in his last outing. Aqib Ilyas smoked fifties in Oman's first two games in the tournament.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Aqib Ilyas, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Mohammad Nadeem, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vice-captain), Kasun Rajitha, Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne (vice-captain), Aqib Ilyas, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kashyap Prajapati, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Lahiru Kumara, Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra.

Share this timeline