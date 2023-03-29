Sports

World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play their matches in Bangladesh

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 29, 2023, 06:02 pm 1 min read

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in October-November

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Pakistan are likely to play their World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh. Although India is the host, Pakistan won't travel there due to the political relations between the two countries. Notably, the BCCI and PCB are at loggerheads regarding the host venue for the upcoming Asia Cup. Pakistan will host the tournament, but India could play their matches elsewhere.

Why does this story matter?

The 50-over Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in August-September in Pakistan. However, the BCCI and PCB are in a standoff regarding the host.

Although the PCB has the hosting rights, the BCCI had declared that the Indian team will not be in a position to travel to Pakistan.

The Pakistan cricket board seems to have responded likewise (World Cup).