Sports

Doug Bracewell replaces injured Matt Henry for Pakistan, India ODIs

Doug Bracewell replaces injured Matt Henry for Pakistan, India ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 09, 2023, 12:48 pm 2 min read

Bracewell has played 21 ODIs so far (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pace-bowling all-rounder Doug Bracewell has replaced injured fast bowler Matt Henry in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan and India. Henry sustained an abdominal strain on the final day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi. The same will keep him out of action for at least four weeks. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Henry's injury has piled miseries onto the Black Caps ahead of their 50-over matches in the subcontinent.

Fellow speedster Adam Milne pulled out his name a few days back, owing to his under-preparedness post a hamstring injury.

Blair Tickner eventually replaced him in the mix.

Besides, Kyle Jamieson is still on the sidelines, having suffered a back injury on England tour in June 2022.

How Bracewell has fared in ODIs

Bracewell, who made his ODI debut back in October 2011, so far owns 26 wickets in 21 ODIs at 32.5. The pacer, who's also known to make handy batting contributions, also has a fifty in the format. He last featured for the Kiwis in the home white-ball series versus Netherlands in April last year. Overall, he has scalped 118 wickets at the highest level.

Here's what the coach said

NZ head coach Gary Stead confirmed Bracewell would arrive in Karachi on Wednesday. "Doug is a quality bowler with a lot of experience and we feel his skills best complement the bowling mix we already have in the squads for Pakistan and India," Stead said in a statement. "He has experience across all three formats at the international level."

Revised NZ squads for Pakistan and India series

Revised NZ squads for Pakistan and India series: Kane Williamson (captain - Pakistan ODIs), Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODI's only), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only), Blair Tickner.

Henry, Jamieson eye return in England Tests

The likes of Henry and Jamieson could make a comeback in the two-match home series against England, starting February 16. Jamieson could return to the domestic level for the Auckland Aces in the Super Smash T20.