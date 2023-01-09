Sports

MMA sensation Victoria Lee passes away at 18: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 09, 2023, 11:54 am 2 min read

Victoria died on December 26 last year.

Rising mixed martial arts sensation Victoria Lee has passed away at 18. Her elder sister Angela, the reigning ONE women's atomweight world champion, shared the devastating news in an Instagram post on Saturday (January 7). As per the post, Victoria died on December 26 last year. However, the reason for her demise wasn't revealed. Here are further details.

Victoria was touted as a future world champion

Victoria, who hails from the United States, made a sensational start to her professional career and the same earned her the title 'The Prodigy.' She was even tipped to be an MMA world champion in the making. MMA was in her veins as her older sisters Angela and Christian, the ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion, also made a significant mark in the discipline.

A look at her career

Victoria made her debut on February 26, 2021, at ONE: Fists of Fury. She shone straightaway, defeating Sunisa Srisen by submission. Victoria Lee followed it up with another submission victory over Wang Luping in July of the same year. In her last fight, which took place on September 24, 2021, at ONE: Revolution, she got the better of Victoria Souza by technical knockout (punches).

Angela expresses grief in her post

As mentioned above, Angela revealed Victoria's demise through an emotional post. "On December 26, 2022, our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through... It is incredibly difficult to say this...Our Victoria passed away," she wrote. "She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her," added Angela.

Here is Angela's post

Victoria to be buried on January 22

The MMA sensation will be buried on January 22 after a celebration-of-life ceremony at the Valley of the Temples Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Hawaii. The same was mentioned in an obituary posted at the venue.