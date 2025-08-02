Ruffalo may return as Hulk in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Mark Ruffalo in talks to join 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:10 pm Aug 02, 202501:10 pm

What's the story

Mark Ruffalo is in talks to reprise his iconic Marvel role as the Incredible Hulk in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand NewDay, reported Deadline. The film will see Tom Holland returning as Spider-Man and Sadie Sink joining the cast in a new undisclosed role. Jon Bernthal will also be reprising his role as The Punisher from Netflix's The Punisher series.