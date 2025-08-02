Ruffalo may return as Hulk in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
What's the story
Mark Ruffalo is in talks to reprise his iconic Marvel role as the Incredible Hulk in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand NewDay, reported Deadline. The film will see Tom Holland returning as Spider-Man and Sadie Sink joining the cast in a new undisclosed role. Jon Bernthal will also be reprising his role as The Punisher from Netflix's The Punisher series.
Production details
Everything we know about the film
The upcoming Spider-Man film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serving as producers. The script is being penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Although plot details are currently under wraps, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.
Career highlights
Ruffalo's Marvel journey so far
Ruffalo has been a part of several Marvel films, including Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He had a small role in Cretton's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and was last seen as Hulk in the Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022).