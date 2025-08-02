Reward for decade-long journey: 'Kerala Story' director on National Award

Film's success 'We already got our award in audience blessings' Sen recalled how The Kerala Story started as a modest project but received massive attention and appreciation post-release. He said, "We already got our award in the form of audience blessings. Even two years after release, people are still talking about the film on social media." "On OTT platforms, we were in the top 10 for nearly 35 weeks out of 70. That's the kind of love and engagement we witnessed."

Director's journey A decade of hard work culminated in this win Sen started working on the project in 2012, and his Kerala-based collaborator Ambika JK has been involved since 2010. "We didn't expect it to become so big. After a decade of research and struggle, this award feels like a reward for that journey," he added. The film also won the National Award for Best Cinematography.

Film's journey On initial backlash Sen acknowledged the initial backlash but insisted that the narrative changed once people watched the film. "Yes, there was controversy in the beginning, but that faded as audiences realized the film wasn't about religion—it was about a very real and serious issue." "ISIS's model of recruitment had impacted parts of Europe and America, and we were showing how it had roots in India too, particularly Kerala," Sen explained.

Film's intent Controversy helped us, added Sen Sen added that The Kerala Story was often misinterpreted due to political sensitivities in the country. "People assumed it was Islamophobic, but it wasn't. Once they saw it, they understood it was about terrorism—not religion." "And ironically, the controversy helped us. We didn't need to spend on publicity. People organically found their personal connection to the film."﻿