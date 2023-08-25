Rajesh Khanna, SRK: No National Awards for celebrated artists

Entertainment

Rajesh Khanna, SRK: No National Awards for celebrated artists

Written by Isha Sharma August 25, 2023 | 12:53 pm 2 min read

These artists have never won any National Award

The National Film Awards celebrate the crème de la crème of Indian cinema and are regarded as India's top honor in cinematic excellence since films from across the nation are felicitated by the jury. The awards were first established in 1954, and while some actors have won the NFA more than once, some others sadly never made it to the podium. Take a look.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has come close to winning the country's top cinematic honor a few times, and fans believe there is immense merit in his performances in Swades, Chak De India, Devdas, and My Name is Khan. However, as luck would have it, SRK has won numerous top honors nationally and internationally, but never a National Film Award. Hopefully, that'll change one day.

Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna had everything—the world at his step, women swooning over his looks, 15 back-to-back box office successes, five Filmfare Awards, and even a posthumous Padma Bhushan. What he did not have, however, is a National Film Award, despite the performances he turned in for classics such as Kati Patang, Anand﻿, Ittefaq, and Haathi Mere Saathi, among others. These films live on even today.

Madhuri Dixit

Another surprising entrant on this list is Madhuri Dixit, who people regard as one of the first female superstars of the industry, who could carry a film on her own during times when the audience had not warmed up to the idea of a woman leading a project. Despite her contribution to Beta, Devdas, Lajja, Saajan, Khalnayak, among others, she wasn't destined for NFA.

Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri reportedly acted in over 450 films and his performances were delivered with such finesse that he became the filmmakers' first choice to play characters with gray shades and a questionable moral compass. Some of his most iconic films are Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Mr. India, and Nayak. National and international recognition, yes, but the country's most prestigious award in cinema? Sadly no.

Kishore Kumar

Recipient of eight Filmfare awards, versatile singer Kishore Kumar was blessed with a voice that perhaps belongs to only one person in an entire generation. Also an actor, music director, lyricist, film producer, director, and screenwriter, multi-hyphenate Kumar lent his voice to classics such as Gaata Rahe Mera Dil and Ek Chatur Naar, but he was tragically robbed of an NFA.

Share this timeline