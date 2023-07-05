Entertainment

After Bangladesh, Russia, SRK's 'Pathaan' to release in Japan

July 05, 2023

'Pathaan' to release in Japan on September 1

Shah Rukh Khan shattered the box office with Pathaan in January. The craze behind the Siddharth Anand actioner never seems to end as it is now slated to release in Japan on September 1. The fourth film of the YRF Spy Universe has earned more than Rs. 1,000 crore during its release. Recently, it was released in Bangladesh and is set for Russia release.

'Pathaan's rage in international countries

In Bangladesh, Pathaan became the biggest international release in the last two years, beating the likes of Avatar 2. On its opening day, it minted 25 lakh Bangladeshi taka. It is slated to release in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan on July 13. These countries have a huge market for Bollywood films. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

