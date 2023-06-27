Entertainment

'Vegan biryani' to 'cracker-less Diwali': Celebrities and their environment-friendly celebrations

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 27, 2023 | 05:30 pm 2 min read

Bollywood celebrities and their environment-friendly celebrations

Whenever festivals come, a lot of celebrities promote celebrating them in an eco-friendly manner. Whether it is to say no to bursting firecrackers on Diwali or saving water by opting for a dry Holi, showbiz celebrities have been vocal about protecting the environment. We take a look at such stars who took an eco-friendly approach to celebrating festivals without losing out on the fun.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's vegan biryani

Ahead of Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakri Eid, Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh donated 1,000 packers of vegan biryani to the people of a slum area in New Delhi. Along with the biryani, the Dangal actor also donated plant-based chocolates among the people, to celebrate the festival. The donations were made through People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Anushka-Virat's cracker-less Diwali

Many celebrities have been promoting cracker-less Diwali. Among them are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Back in 2014, Kohli shared a post on Instagram urging everyone to not burst crackers on Diwali, which was reposted by Sharma. Unfortunately, they were heavily trolled for it by many calling them hypocrites while sharing an old post of them enjoying a firecracker show on Kohli's birthday.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is among the many who celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with zest and zeal. While she has never gone low on the celebration quotient, Shetty Kundra has also ensured of doing her bit for the environment. For a few years now, she has been bringing home an eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa idol. Her efforts were also praised by environmentalist-actor Dia Mirza.

Amitabh Bachchan promoting dry Holi

In 2013 when drought was looming over Maharashtra, many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan requested people to celebrate Holi but with dry colors. Bachchan urged his followers to not waste water, and instead play with dry colors. That very year, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also decided not to host the Holi party to save water. Similarly, Ayushmann Khurrana also advocated for dry Holi.

