Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023 | 04:52 pm 1 min read

K-pop is one of the most followed genres in global music and with each passing day, the artists are achieving a new high. Now, the coveted American magazine Rolling Stone announced its "Future 25" list which features the K-pop band NewJeans. Fans are elated to see their favorite girl group on the prestigious list. The list features global artists touted to be game-changers.

Reason behind choosing the girl group

The magazine posted the list on its website and mentioned the reason for choosing each artist. Writing about NewJeans's exponential rise, Rolling Stone wrote, "The group's surprise release strategy in 2022 made them one of the fastest-rising acts in the world. This summer, they're aiming even higher with new music." Other artists included GloRilla, Villano Antillano, Young Miko, Asake, and Sudan Archives, among others.

