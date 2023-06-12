Spotify record: 'Dua Lipa' crosses 11B streams
Dua Lipa is one of the most known faces globally and the pop star is known for her sassy style and catchy music. The English-Albanian singer has been smashing records ever since and now her debut album titled Dua Lipa became the first female album to surpass 11 billion streams on Spotify. The path-breaking album was released back in 2017.
Lipa's career so far
The 27-year-old pop star has delivered several hits and has topped the charts too. She has delved into several genres including pop, disco, house, and R&B. To date, Lipa has released two albums—Dua Lipa and Future Nostalgia. She is a Jill of all trades as she is an actor, an activist about LGBTQ+ community, and has been a staunch supporter of the Labour Party.