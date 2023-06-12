Entertainment

Spotify record: 'Dua Lipa' crosses 11B streams

Written by Aikantik Bag June 12, 2023

Dua Lipa is one of the most known faces globally and the pop star is known for her sassy style and catchy music. The English-Albanian singer has been smashing records ever since and now her debut album titled Dua Lipa became the first female album to surpass 11 billion streams on Spotify. The path-breaking album was released back in 2017.

Lipa's career so far

The 27-year-old pop star has delivered several hits and has topped the charts too. She has delved into several genres including pop, disco, house, and R&B. To date, Lipa has released two albums—Dua Lipa and Future Nostalgia. She is a Jill of all trades as she is an actor, an activist about LGBTQ+ community, and has been a staunch supporter of the Labour Party.

