Taylor Swift unveils 'Karma' remix music video featuring Ice Spice

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 27, 2023, 08:20 pm 2 min read

Pop sensation Taylor Swift took the world by storm with the release of the remix version of her song Karma in collaboration with American rapper Ice Spice on Saturday. Before unveiling the track digitally, the initial viewers were the tens of thousands of devoted Swifties (Swift's fans) attending the first of the three Eras Tour stops at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday.

Swift unveiled 2nd deluxe version of 'Midnights'

Packed with stunning visuals, Swift presented the Karma video in her Midnights (The Late Night Edition), released on Friday—the second deluxe version of her immensely popular album, Midnights (2022). The deluxe edition also reportedly offers Swift and Lana Del Rey's collaborative track, Snow on the Beach—infused with more of the latter's distinctive essence. The edition further features a never-heard-before song, titled You're Losing Me.

'Karma' remix video features verse by Ice Spice

Filled with celestial motifs and captivating visuals, the video features Swift and Ice Spice engaging in cinematographic adventures. In this ethereal setting, Ice Spice also showcases her creative side, with her signature red curls morphing into a fluffy cloud and her rapping (featured verse) from the confines of a clamshell, which later ascends into a staircase that leads to space in the music video.

Check out the post shared by Swift

Swift's rumored boyfriend's controversy with Ice Spice

Now, Swift's rumored boyfriend Matty Healy—the frontman of The 1975—made controversial remarks about Ice Spice in February during his appearance in a comedy podcast, The Adam Friedland Show. During the episode, the hosts mocked Ice Spice and used derogatory terms, such as referring to her as the "Inuit Spice Girl," and Healy allegedly exacerbated it by affirming their impressions, implying their remarks were accurate.

In April, Healy apologized during concert

In April, during a concert in Auckland, New Zealand, Healy apologized for his previous comments/jokes about Ice Spice. However, in May, when reports of Swift's rumored relationship with Healy surfaced, the internet was abuzz with speculations. Some netizens have speculated that Swift's unexpected collaboration with the American rapper on a track was an attempt to mend any potential fallout from Healy's controversial podcast episode.