Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag May 16, 2023, 04:38 pm 1 min read

James Cameron's Avatar is one of the most famous franchises in Hollywood. It has been a sensation for decades. When the makers released the second installment titled Avatar: The Way of Water, fans went gaga and it also became India's highest-grossing Hollywood film. The fantasy drama is finally set for its OTT release. It will premiere on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar.

Releasing in several languages

The film is set to premiere on June 7. The OTT giant announced it on its Twitter handle. The film will premiere in several languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, and Michelle Yeoh, among others. It is bankrolled by Cameron and Jon Landau. Avatar 3 is currently in talks.

