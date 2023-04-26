Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar's 'Dahaad' trailer release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 26, 2023, 01:44 pm 1 min read

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are one of the best minds in the Indian movie business. Their production house Tiger Baby, along with Excel Entertainment has produced some stellar content over the years, especially on OTT. Now the team is back with Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha. The makers recently released the teaser and announced the trailer release date, too.

Teaser promises a gripping tale

The series trailer will premiere on May 3, whereas the episodes will premiere on May 12. The teaser looks gruesome, raw, and gripping. Sinha will be seen in a new avatar. It will also be the first Indian series to premiere at Berlin Film Festival. The project is being helmed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, whereas Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are the co-producers.

