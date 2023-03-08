Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar to remove HBO content by March 31

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 08, 2023, 03:27 pm 1 min read

In a recent development, Disney+ Hotstar revealed that the OTT giant will be removing all HBO content from its streaming platform by the end of March 2023. This means that viewers will lose access to some stellar content—Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us, among others. The streamer's announcement tweet came while responding to a query.

Where to access HBO content in India?

The tweet read, "Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 1,00,000 hours..." As Disney+ Hotstar is currently trending, fans are heartbroken and are looking for an alternative. As per speculation on Deadline, Amazon Prime Video might tie up with HBO to stream their content.

Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) March 7, 2023