Animated shows have mostly been thought of as those for kids. However, in the last few years, more and more adults have started to watch these series. Shows such as The Simpsons, South Park, and Rick and Morty have become popular among viewers. So, if you are one of those who love to watch animated shows, here are seven series that you should watch.

'BoJack Horseman' on Netflix

One of the most popular animated series for adults to watch is BoJack Horseman. With a total of six seasons that aired between 2014 to 2020, the series is delightfully dark humor that comes with deep exploration. The titular character of the series is an interesting one to watch as viewers get to discover its traits with time.

'Close Enough' on HBO Max

Close Enough is a series that showcases the life of a couple who tries to manage their transition from their twenties to their thirties. Amidst this, they also take care of their daughter while dealing with strange characters. It is one of the finest examples of adulting. It has an interesting take on how a couple tries to stay young while growing old.

'Samurai Jack' on HBO Max

For those who come from the early 2000s, watching Samurai Jack was like watching their life's first animation. It is, by far, Cartoon Network's finest animated series that proves the amazing vision and style of Genndy Tartakovsky's taking us through some fast-paced action yet, was full of dark imagery. It wouldn't be wrong to call it Cartoon Network's most mature content created.

'Rick and Morty' on Hulu and HBO Max

One of the best adult shows that come with unabashed humor and some geeky sci-fi knowledge, is Rick and Morty. The animated show which first aired in the year 2013, continues with its episodes even today. What makes it one of the best shows is how it uses its hilarity and wild sci-fi adventures to present a show based on modern times.

'Undone' on Amazon Prime Video

This adult animated series by Prime Video not only provides an emotional character-driven story but is also visually stunning. It is everything relatable and relevant! Undone is a story of a daughter who takes viewers on a journey of finding out the truth behind her father's death. This journey is what further takes the lead character in developing ideas of discovery and self-growth.

'South Park' on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video

No list of much-watch animated series can ever be complete without the mention of South Park. Matt Stone and Trey Parker's animated first debuted in 1997. It has got itself listed as one of the most iconic animated shows for adults which comes with raunchy comedy. Even after all these years, South Park continues to be a favorite of adults.

'The Simpsons' on Disney+

Matt Groening's creation needs no introduction, whatsoever. It is the longest-running American adult animated series that has been entertaining fans for decades. The Simpsons family is popular for its wacky antics. Its lead characters—Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and also Maggie are a big hit among the fan base, with the father-son duo of Homer and Bart being the most-loved characters.