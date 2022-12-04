Entertainment

Ram Charan receives Future of Young India award

Ram Charan receives Future of Young India award

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 04, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Ram Charan won a prestigious award in New Delhi

Actor Ram Charan received the prestigious True Legend- Future of Young India Award in Delhi. The actor had an all-India appeal and with RRR, his stardom peaked. Not only in India, but the actor is also experiencing fame and receiving love from people worldwide for his performance in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus co-starring with Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

Why does this story matter?

The 37-year-old actor is known for his good looks, charms and acting ability. The son of superstar Chiranjeevi has amassed a fan following all over the world and currently is in buzz for his movie RRR's Oscars campaign.

He also completed the international schedule of RC15, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor is also a philanthropist working toward the benefit of society.

Charan's take on the award

The Rangasthalam actor received the True Legend- Future of Young India Award for his contribution to cinema and society. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to Charan revealed that the actor has always been keen on using his position to create a positive impact. The source further stated that the actor wants to inspire youth around the world.

Chiranjeevi's reaction to his son's win

His father, superstar Chiranjeevi expressed his happiness on his son's win. He took to Twitter and shared a congratulatory message. He wrote, "Nanna, Absolutely thrilled for you and proud, on winning the #TrueLegend - #FutureOfYoungIndia Award #NDTV Bravo!!! Way to go, dearest @AlwaysRamcharan - Appa & Amma." The superstar also shared childhood photos of Charan. Fans lauded him on social media too.

Check out the tweet here

Charan's future projects

Charan is supposed to have a cameo in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. He is also shooting for S Shankar's RC15 with Advani. Further, he also has RC16 in his kitty with director Buchi Babu Sana. The details of this film are not known yet. His last release was action-drama Acharya directed by Koratala Siva.