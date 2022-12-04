Entertainment

Akshay Kumar opens up about his much-awaited Amazon Prime venture

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 04, 2022, 05:21 pm 2 min read

Actor Akshay Kumar opened up about his long-awaited OTT debut with Amazon Primevideo

Actor Akshay Kumar opened up about his long-awaited OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video, during an interview with Deadline at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Kumar announced his OTT venture in 2019 and fans have been eagerly waiting for the Rowdy Rathore actor to mesmerize the web-series scene. Though, he did not spill much, here's what we know about the series.

Why does this story matter?

Kumar is one of the leading actors in Bollywood and over the years, he has made a niche for himself. Being hailed as a superstar and one of the highest-paid actors of his generation, he has donned some iconic roles.

Earlier, famous movie actors like Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor have ventured into OTT and they have been widely accepted by viewers.

Its title 'The End' will undergo change

Kumar revealed that the OTT series' script has been finalized and he will start shooting sometime in 2023. He also said that the name of the series will be changed. The tentative name of the project was The End. He further stated that the series will delve into the sci-fi genre, will have a lot of action, and is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment.

Kumar's performance post-pandemic

Pre-pandemic, Khiladi Kumar was on a roll and causing rage at the box office. Since 2020, his films are not performing great at the box office. This year, the Hera Pheri actor had five releases and these were not well received by the viewers. While addressing this, Kumar said, "I think we have to try much harder than we used to do earlier..."

Future projects in his artillery

Like, every year, the actor of all seasons has four films (tentatively) lined up for 2023. He has reportedly finished shooting Selfiee and Startup. The latter is the biopic of the founder of Air Deccan and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. Apart from this, Kumar has Oh My God! 2 and Capsule Gill in his kitty too.