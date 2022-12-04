Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan to collaborate with 'Saaho' director Sujeeth for next

Pawan Kalyan has collaborated with 'Saaho' director Sujeeth for his upcoming next

Director Sujeeth has roped in South superstar Pawan Kalyan for his upcoming actioner. Telugu cinema's Power Star, Kalyan has been in the film industry for over two decades and the euphoria among his fans matches the stature of actors such as Rajinikanth, Mammootty, and Shah Rukh Khan. In the latest news, Kalyan will work with filmmaker Sujeeth for his next action film.

Why does this story matter?

Kalyan is one of the most followed actors in India and enjoys a massive fan following. His last film, Bheemla Nayak which was released in February 2022, also starred actors Rana Daggubati and Samyuktha Menon.

An actor-turned-politician, Kalyan is the younger brother of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, and uncle of Ram Charan. He's also gearing up for the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Sujeeth will return to director's chair after 'Saaho'

Filmmaker Sujeeth, who is known for Saaho which starred actor Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, is all set to return to the director's chair once again. After Saaho, Sujeeth is coming up with an action film that will see Kalyan in the lead role. The actioner will be produced by the same banner which backed SS Rajamauli's RRR, DVV Entertainment.

First collaboration between Kalyan and Sujeeth

It is after a hiatus of three years that Sujeeth has bagged a big project. His last film, Saaho, could not succeed at the box office. Since then, he had been looking for a big break that comes with this actioner. The film marks the first collaboration between Kalyan and Sujeeth. The confirmation of Kalyan's untitled next has already got his fans excited.

'They call him #OG'

Making an official announcement about Kalyan and Sujeeth's upcoming film, the makers revealed the first artistic poster, showing Kalyan's back. With "They call him #OG" written on the poster, the makers announced the film, adding, "Firestorm is coming." "We are extremely elated to associate with @PawanKalyan Garu, for our next production," the post read. Other details are yet to be revealed.

