'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' new trailer to be out soon?

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 04, 2022, 04:49 pm 2 min read

'Into the Spider-Verse' sequel shared an image teasing the announcement of 'Across the Spider-Verse'

The Twitter handle of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel shared an image teasing the announcement of Across the Spider-Verse. Though much is not revealed about the trailer release date, netizens speculated about the cryptic tweet and strongly felt that the trailer will be released on December 13, 2022. The makers posted an image teasing the first part of the franchise.

Why does this story matter?

Spider-Man has become a household name over the years. From Marvel comics to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), viewers across the world have loved several films based on the superhero.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a computer-animated film and this format has been lauded and accepted by the viewers.

The upcoming film is supposed to have a sequel too.

Details about the image

The image shows Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy sitting upside down and admiring the New York skyline. Their shoulders touch each other and fans speculate that there is more to it. The caption of the tweet read, "A new view from across the #SpiderVerse coming 12.13." Fans speculated that the trailer will be released on December 13, 2022, as per this cryptic tweet.

Check out the post here

A new view from across the #SpiderVerse coming 12.13 pic.twitter.com/fPK7WVuavK — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 3, 2022

First trailer was released in December 2021

Last year in December, Sony dropped the first trailer for Across the Spider-Verse. In the clip, Morales (Shameik Moore) is greeted by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in his room from her universe. Stacy then ushers Morales back into the multiversal adventure. While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is coming on June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set for March 29, 2024.

Cast and crew of the film

This film marks the second part of the trilogy and as per sources, Jason Schwartzman and Daniel Kaluuya will star in the film. Co-director Christopher Miller said, "So the idea that we'd be going to different dimensions really opened up an opportunity artistically to have each world have its own art style, and to be able to push the folks at [animation studio] ImageWorks..."

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' in nutshell

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a 2018 computer-animated film and is also the first animated Spider-Man film. The viewers loved the format and the concept of the film. The film revolves around Morales who got bitten by a radioactive spider and obtained similar powers as Peter Parker. He turns to Parker for advice when he does not know what to do with the powers.