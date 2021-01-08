-
08 Jan 2021
#ComicBytes: The villains of Marvel comics who have been forgotten
The world of comics is pretty bizarre.
Here, you have the popular characters, who are brought up on every possible occasion, especially for the mega-events.
And then, there are other characters who just randomly disappear for no concrete reason.
So, today we would like to introduce you to some supervillains of Marvel who have probably been overlooked and forgotten for decades.
Growing Man
The Growing Man: A creation for Kang the Conqueror
The Growing Man was built by the inhabitants of planet Kosmos for Kang the Conqueror.
As the name suggests, the Growing Man literally grew when it absorbed kinetic energy and used it to multiply its artificial cells.
Although this android was able to attack the Thunderbolts, the Avengers, and the Young Avengers gloriously, the Growing Man stopped appearing in comics since 2010.
Spidercide
Spidercide: The forgotten clone of Spider-Man
Created by the Jackal, Spidercide was Spider-Man's clone who believed that the true Peter Parker had led him to violence.
Introduced during the Clone Saga, Spidercide was much bigger and stronger than Peter, and the red and blue color on him wasn't a costume, but his actual skin.
He basically existed to make a confusing story more delirious before disappearing without any trail.
Hyperstorm
Hyperstorm: Omega-level mutant son of Franklin Richards and Rachel Summers
-
Being the son of Franklin Richards and Rachel Summers from the distant future who traveled back in time to create problems for Fantastic Four, Hyperstorm had a lot of potential as a supervillain.
In fact, he was an Omega-level mutant with powers that made him god-like.
However, after he was defeated by Galactus, Hyperstorm never made an appearance again in Marvel comics.
Magus
Magus: The evil doppelganger of Adam Warlock
-
Given Adam Warlock's intense connection with the Infinity Gauntlet and Gems, his evil doppelgänger Magus should be more famous.
But it's not the case.
The evil version of Warlock's vision was to give all lifeforms a purpose: To Worship him or Die.
Cool motive, but a cold game.
As a villain, Magus was seen frequently during the '70s, but he slowly lost his relevance.
Arcade
Arcade and his Murderworld were a death trap for superheroes
Arcade was one of Marvel's psychologically most dangerous villains.
He was known for the murderous creation of Murderworld, an amusement park that left its visitors dead.
Given this death trap left a small chance of survival, he used it to torture many superheroes, including Spider-Man and the X-Men.
He was a dangerous yet interesting villain, which makes his disappearance all the more mysterious.