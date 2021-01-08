The world of comics is pretty bizarre. Here, you have the popular characters, who are brought up on every possible occasion, especially for the mega-events. And then, there are other characters who just randomly disappear for no concrete reason. So, today we would like to introduce you to some supervillains of Marvel who have probably been overlooked and forgotten for decades.

Growing Man The Growing Man: A creation for Kang the Conqueror

The Growing Man was built by the inhabitants of planet Kosmos for Kang the Conqueror. As the name suggests, the Growing Man literally grew when it absorbed kinetic energy and used it to multiply its artificial cells. Although this android was able to attack the Thunderbolts, the Avengers, and the Young Avengers gloriously, the Growing Man stopped appearing in comics since 2010.

Spidercide Spidercide: The forgotten clone of Spider-Man

Created by the Jackal, Spidercide was Spider-Man's clone who believed that the true Peter Parker had led him to violence. Introduced during the Clone Saga, Spidercide was much bigger and stronger than Peter, and the red and blue color on him wasn't a costume, but his actual skin. He basically existed to make a confusing story more delirious before disappearing without any trail.

Hyperstorm Hyperstorm: Omega-level mutant son of Franklin Richards and Rachel Summers

Being the son of Franklin Richards and Rachel Summers from the distant future who traveled back in time to create problems for Fantastic Four, Hyperstorm had a lot of potential as a supervillain. In fact, he was an Omega-level mutant with powers that made him god-like. However, after he was defeated by Galactus, Hyperstorm never made an appearance again in Marvel comics.

Magus Magus: The evil doppelganger of Adam Warlock

Given Adam Warlock's intense connection with the Infinity Gauntlet and Gems, his evil doppelgänger Magus should be more famous. But it's not the case. The evil version of Warlock's vision was to give all lifeforms a purpose: To Worship him or Die. Cool motive, but a cold game. As a villain, Magus was seen frequently during the '70s, but he slowly lost his relevance.

Arcade Arcade and his Murderworld were a death trap for superheroes