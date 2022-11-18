Entertainment

'Govinda Naam Mera' locks release date; hitting Disney+ in December

Nov 18, 2022

'Govinda Naam Mera' is coming to OTT screens next month

After months of doubts and speculation, Govinda Naam Mera has a confirmed release date. The makers announced the Bollywood comedy will land on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. Starring A-list actors like Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, the Hindi language venture was originally reported to have a big screen debut. But makers decided to opt for OTT premiere later.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera is the revamped version of writer-director Shashank Khaitan's Mr. Lele, per reports.

In the works for a long time, the venture was revamped for Kaushal, who replaced the original protagonist Varun Dhawan. Yet, the movie suffered multiple delays.

Finally, makers decided to have a digital premiere.

Only time will tell whether this call is right.

Announcement Movie to offer 'Murder, mystery, madness & masala'

Sharing a new poster featuring the lead actors, Disney+ Hotstar announced the premiere date on Friday. "Govinda ki kahaani, nahi hai yeh aam kahaani [Govinda's story is no ordinary tale]," read the caption. Sharing the same update, Kiara Advani gave us some extra details. "Murder, mystery, madness & masala - ALL coming to your home screens (sic)," read her Twitter post.

Posters Individual posters gave us insight into characters

Alongside the main poster, new character posters were also released on Friday. While Bhumi Pednekar carried a ravishing vibe, giving the aura of a mastermind as the "hotty wife" Gauri, Advani's Suku appeared carefree and fun as the "naughty girlfriend." Last but not the least, Kaushal's Govinda Waghmare oozed chaotic energy in his latest poster. The trio seems to be embodying well-rounded characters.

Information What will be the story?

Per the makers, Kaushal's Waghmare has killer dancing skills but is a person who struggles with a messy life. The story is expected to be a love triangle between the trio and will be high on comedy. But the latest updates suggest, we will get ample doses of murder, mystery, and chaos, too. Viacom18 Studios and Mentor Disciple Films are co-producing.