Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' teaser out: Tracing its highlights

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' teaser out: Tracing its highlights

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 05, 2023, 01:24 pm 3 min read

Shahid Kapoor will soon make his OTT debut with Raj & DK's series 'Farzi'

Actor Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to dip his toes into the expansive OTT world through his next, Farzi. Directed by Raj and DK, the series is expected to release in February 2023. Touted to be a crime thriller, it reportedly also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon. On Wednesday, Kapoor shared Farzi's brief teaser. Dive in for details.

Why does this story matter?

The advent of OTT in the last few years has triggered a surfeit of opportunities for several actors who have increased their fanbases and created niches through their popular shows.

Some examples include Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games), Manoj Bajpayee(The Family Man), and Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur), among others.

Moreover, since Jersey was a dud, Farzi might be Kapoor's shot at success once again.

Kapoor will play an artist in 'Farzi'

Kapoor titled the teaser, "Naya saal, naya maal" and provided a brief yet intriguing insight into Farzi's world. In the clip, he can be seen dedicatedly working on a painting, while also breaking the fourth wall and telling audiences about the "new phase" of his life, and wondering if people will like it or not. Evidently, Kapoor will play an artist in Farzi.

'Kaminey' actor took 'Farzi' up to challenge himself

Kapoor earlier told PTI, "The choice to go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend, was to do something different and challenge myself...I need to feel challenged and excited." "I was excited to see how I can build a character over [multiple] episodes in the first season...[OTT]is very different from playing a character in one stretch. I enjoyed myself a lot.

'Farzi' is about an artist entangled in a con job

Per reports, Farzi was originally planned as a film but was later rehashed into a series for Amazon Prime Video. Dubbed a "fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller," it will follow the story of "an artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of its menaces."

Twitter Post

Where will we see Kapoor next?

The 41-year-old was last seen in the sports drama Jersey, a commercial failure. Up next, he has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy﻿ in the pipeline, a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights). It's expected to land straight on an OTT platform soon. He is also busy with a robot romantic comedy backed by Dinesh Vijan and co-starring Kriti Sanon.