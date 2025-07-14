Scientists turn CO2 into sugar: Here's why this breakthrough matters

Chinese scientists have developed a groundbreaking a method to convert carbon dioxide (CO₂) into white sugar through an enzyme-driven biotransformation process. The research team took methanol as a key ingredient to create sucrose in the lab using enzymes This system avoids the need for agricultural resources like land and water, offering a more sustainable and space-efficient alternative to traditional sugar production.

Process details How did the team carry out the conversion? Methanol, which can be sourced from industrial waste or produced by hydrogenating carbon dioxide, plays a crucial role in this biotransformation process. The Chinese scientists used enzymes to convert methanol into sucrose. This method was also successfully adapted to produce other complex carbohydrates such as fructose and starch. The team's findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Bulletin in May.

Potential impact Artificial conversion of carbon dioxide into food The Chinese team believes that the artificial conversion of carbon dioxide into food and chemicals could be a promising strategy to tackle both environmental and population-related challenges. "Artificial conversion of carbon dioxide into food and chemicals offers a promising strategy to address both environmental and population-related challenges while contributing to carbon neutrality," they wrote in their paper.