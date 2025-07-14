'Thama' teaser to screen with Hrithik's 'War 2'

Film details

'Thama' promises a vampire vs werewolf conflict

Thama will explore the vampire genre, a new territory for Hindi films. It will also feature Varun Dhawan reprising his role as Bhediya﻿ in an extended cameo appearance. A source said, "It's among the first vampire films of Hindi Cinema with A-List star-cast, and much like all films from the universe of Maddock, this one too merges thrills and chills with comedy." Thama is slated to hit theaters on Diwali 2025.