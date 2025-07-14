'Thama' teaser to screen with Hrithik's 'War 2'
What's the story
Dinesh Vijan, the producer behind horror-comedy hits like Bhediya and Stree 2, will be launching the teaser for Thama on Independence Day weekend 2025, reported Pinkvilla. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, along with Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is set in the same universe as Vijan's previous films. The teaser will be attached to Hrithik Roshan-NTR's War 2 in theaters.
Film details
'Thama' promises a vampire vs werewolf conflict
Thama will explore the vampire genre, a new territory for Hindi films. It will also feature Varun Dhawan reprising his role as Bhediya in an extended cameo appearance. A source said, "It's among the first vampire films of Hindi Cinema with A-List star-cast, and much like all films from the universe of Maddock, this one too merges thrills and chills with comedy." Thama is slated to hit theaters on Diwali 2025.
'War 2'
Meanwhile, know more about 'War 2'
War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and written by Shridhar Raghavan with dialogues by Abbas Tyrewala, is the next installment in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe. The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu in standard and IMAX formats, and features Kiara Advani as the female lead. It is set to clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie.