What's the story

The makers of the upcoming historical drama Chhaava have unveiled two new posters of Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The movie also features Vicky Kaushal as Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Maharani Yesubai.

While one poster features Khanna with a piercing gaze and white hair, the other one sees him wearing a royal crown.

And, for sure, you've never seen Khanna as anything like this!