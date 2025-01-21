'Chhaava': Akshaye Khanna is unrecognizable as Aurangzeb
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming historical drama Chhaava have unveiled two new posters of Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
The movie also features Vicky Kaushal as Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Maharani Yesubai.
While one poster features Khanna with a piercing gaze and white hair, the other one sees him wearing a royal crown.
And, for sure, you've never seen Khanna as anything like this!
Twitter Post
Have a look!
Darr aur dehshat ka naya chehra - Presenting #AkshayeKhanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire!#ChhaavaTrailer out tomorrow.— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) January 21, 2025
Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025. #Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14 pic.twitter.com/g14Fbiavse
Character reveal
'Chhaava' makers introduced Khanna as 'new face of fear'
The film's makers introduced Khanna's character with the caption, "Darr aur dehshat ka naya chehra (A new face of fear and panic) - Presenting Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire!"
Directed by Laxman Utekar and featuring music by AR Rahman, Chhaava is produced by Maddock Films.
The trailer will be released on Wednesday (January 22), while the film will hit theaters on February 14.
Character reveal
Mandanna's 1st look as Maharani Yesubai also released
Along with Khanna's posters, the makers also released the first look of Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. Draped in a traditional Maharashtrian Nauvari saree and heavy jewelry, she looks regal and vibrant.
One poster features her confidently standing with a warm smile, while the other shows a more intense setting.
This is the first time Mandanna and Kaushal have been paired together on screen.
Character portrayal
'Chhaava' showcases Kaushal's fierce warrior persona
Earlier, the makers of Chhaava released new posters featuring Kaushal in four different looks, emphasizing his fierce warrior avatar.
The posters show him holding a sword, trident, and shield, making it clear that he's ready to take on his enemies.
This is also the first time Kaushal will be seen doing an out-and-out action historical film.
Chhaava is based on a Marathi book of the same title by Shivaji Sawant.