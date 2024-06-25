In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya", a film featuring Sharvari and Abhay Verma, has impressively crossed the ₹85cr mark, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024.

The movie, set in Maharashtra, tells the story of a mythical creature, Munjya, causing chaos in the life of a single working mother and her son.

The movie, set in Maharashtra, tells the story of a mythical creature, Munjya, causing chaos in the life of a single working mother and her son.

Despite not having any major stars, the film has captivated audiences, demonstrating the power of a compelling narrative.

'Munjya' continues to impress the audience

Box office: Sharvari-Abhay Verma's 'Munjya' surpasses ₹85cr mark

By Isha Sharma 01:43 pm Jun 25, 202401:43 pm

What's the story The horror-comedy film Munjya, featuring Sharvari, Mona Singh, and Abhay Verma, has achieved significant box-office success by collecting ₹85.55cr! Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, the movie has been well-received critically too. It is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe that also includes Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Stree 2. On Monday (June 24), Munjya earned ₹2.25cr, further cementing its supremacy at the box office.

The film's comparison with other major releases of 2024

Munjya recently became the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024. It now trails behind Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan's Shaitaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's Crew, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Sanon. Munjya's performance is particularly remarkable since it does not feature any major actors and yet has a stronghold over audiences like blockbusters do!

Here's what happens in the movie

The film is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, revolving around the chaos caused by a mythical creature from Indian folklore named Munjya. This creature disrupts the life of Bittu, played by Verma, while Singh portrays Pummy, an overly protective single working mother. It is pitted against Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, which was released on June 14.