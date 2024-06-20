In brief Simplifying... In brief YouTube star Bhuvan Bam faced challenges in launching his show 'Taaza Khabar', with skepticism from the industry and difficulty in securing investment.

Bhuvan Bam talks about challenges faced by YouTubers turned actors

'Met with skepticism': Bhuvan Bam on YouTubers foraying into acting

What's the story Bhuvan Bam, a popular YouTube personality, made a successful acting debut with his web series Taaza Khabar. The show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and features Bam as a character who undergoes a life transformation after gaining superpowers. Despite the success of the series, Bam feels an existing bias against content creators transitioning into acting roles. Now, he seeks to fight against this prejudice through Taaza Khabar Season Two.

Industry challenges

'Access isn't always equal' in the industry

Bam confessed to Mid-Day that launching Taaza Khabar was a difficult endeavor. He revealed, "We poured our hearts into the script, but the industry response wasn't what we thought it would be. We were met with skepticism." The YouTube star also shared the challenges of convincing investors to back the project, stating, "Access isn't always equal. Convincing people with hefty cheques [to invest] wasn't a walk in the park, but we knew this show was worth the gamble."

Changing perceptions

'I want to change perception'

Bam is optimistic that the second season will challenge and alter views about content creators transitioning into full-time acting roles in Bollywood. He expressed, "The second season will shape everyone's perception of content creators who want to make it in Bollywood as full-time actors." "I want to change the perception that a YouTube content creator can't lead projects. I shut my critics by making Taaza Khabar one of the most watched shows of 2023 [on Disney+ Hotstar]."