The debut film 'Maharaj', produced by Yash Raj Films, is facing legal hurdles as the Pushtimarg sect alleges it insults Hindu religion and Lord Krishna.

The court is considering whether to watch the film to decide on its release.

The petitioners, who previously received no response from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, fear the film could incite violence against their sect and violate ethical codes.

There is still no clarity on the release of 'Maharaj'

'Maharaj': Interim stay on Junaid Khan's debut film extended

By Isha Sharma 10:38 am Jun 20, 2024

What's the story The debut film of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, titled Maharaj, is facing an extended interim stay on its release. Initially slated for a Netflix premiere on June 14, the film's launch was postponed following a complaint lodged by right-wing groups over the movie's content. The Gujarat High Court has now extended the stay order by one more day and will decide whether to view the film to ascertain if it allegedly offends religious sentiments.

Film dispute

Controversy surrounding 'Maharaj' and court's decision

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Maharaj is based on an 1862 libel case adjudicated by British judges. The Pushtimarg sect has filed a petition against the film, alleging it "castigates the Hindu religion and makes seriously blasphemous comments against Lord Krishna as well as the devotional songs and hymns." The court has agreed to hear the matter on merits and will decide whether to watch the movie.

Court proceedings

Legal representatives' statements on 'Maharaj' controversy

Justice Sangeeta Vishen stated that viewing the film "will be in addition to the submissions made by the learned counsels for the respective parties." YRF's lawyer, Shalin Mehta, offered to provide a link and password for the court to watch the movie, stating: "Let the arguments get over. If the court feels there is no need, we will not." Advocate Mihir Joshi, representing petitioners, expressed no issue with this approach.

Petition details

Petitioners' concerns and previous attempts to block 'Maharaj'

The petitioners argue that their religious sentiments would be "seriously hurt" if Maharaj is released, potentially inciting violence against followers of the Pushtimarg sect. Reportedly, they earlier approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting but received no response. The petitioners contend that releasing the film would flout the code of ethics under Information Technology Rules and the self-regulation code of Over The Top Technology (OTT). The film co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and is helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.