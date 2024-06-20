'Maharaj': Interim stay on Junaid Khan's debut film extended
The debut film of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, titled Maharaj, is facing an extended interim stay on its release. Initially slated for a Netflix premiere on June 14, the film's launch was postponed following a complaint lodged by right-wing groups over the movie's content. The Gujarat High Court has now extended the stay order by one more day and will decide whether to view the film to ascertain if it allegedly offends religious sentiments.
Controversy surrounding 'Maharaj' and court's decision
Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Maharaj is based on an 1862 libel case adjudicated by British judges. The Pushtimarg sect has filed a petition against the film, alleging it "castigates the Hindu religion and makes seriously blasphemous comments against Lord Krishna as well as the devotional songs and hymns." The court has agreed to hear the matter on merits and will decide whether to watch the movie.
Legal representatives' statements on 'Maharaj' controversy
Justice Sangeeta Vishen stated that viewing the film "will be in addition to the submissions made by the learned counsels for the respective parties." YRF's lawyer, Shalin Mehta, offered to provide a link and password for the court to watch the movie, stating: "Let the arguments get over. If the court feels there is no need, we will not." Advocate Mihir Joshi, representing petitioners, expressed no issue with this approach.
Petitioners' concerns and previous attempts to block 'Maharaj'
The petitioners argue that their religious sentiments would be "seriously hurt" if Maharaj is released, potentially inciting violence against followers of the Pushtimarg sect. Reportedly, they earlier approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting but received no response. The petitioners contend that releasing the film would flout the code of ethics under Information Technology Rules and the self-regulation code of Over The Top Technology (OTT). The film co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and is helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.