By Tanvi Gupta 05:39 pm Jun 09, 2024

What's the story Junaid Khan—son of Aamir Khan—is set to make his acting debut through the OTT film Maharaj. However, mere days before its premiere on June 14, Bajrang Dal—the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)—has voiced apprehensions regarding the film's depiction of a Hindu religious leader. The group has issued threats to disrupt the movie's release and has insisted on a screening before its scheduled global premiere, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Legal threats

Bajrang Dal threatened action against 'Maharaj'

Bajrang Dal has sent letters to Yash Raj Films and Netflix In their June 3 letter, they stated that they won't let the film be released anywhere if they find anything objectionable in it, according to Gautam Ravriya, a coordinator for VHP-Bajrang Dal. The group also warned of potential legal action against the project if their demands are not met. As of now, there has been no response from Siddharth P Malhotra—director of Maharaj, or from YRF.

Film's premise

'Maharaj' based on the historic Maharaj libel case of 1862

Maharaj is a historical drama based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862—one of India's most significant legal battles. In his debut role, Khan will portray journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji. Co-star Jaideep Ahlawat will play Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj—one of the heads of the Vallabhacharya sect. Maharaj has already garnered attention with its captivating poster ahead of its release.

Landmark case

True story: Landmark judgment for press freedom

Mulji published an article in a Gujarati newspaper, Satya Prakash, accusing the Maharaj, head of the Vallabhacharya sect, of immoral activities. In response, Brijratanji Maharaj filed a libel suit against Mulji in the then-Supreme Court of Bombay. After a landmark legal battle, the court acquitted Mulji, ruling that his allegations were part of a broader critique of religious practices and not made with malicious intent.

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, Khan is already gearing up for other projects

Apart from Maharaj, Khan is gearing up for another project, Loveyapa—the Hindi remake of the acclaimed 2022 Tamil film Love Today. Khan will star alongside Khushi Kapoor, and they will portray a young couple. The film is directed by Advait Chandan, known for his work on Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. Producers Srishti Behl and Kalpathi S. Aghoram are producing the film under their respective banners, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.