Junaid Khan to star in Aamir Khan's 'One Day' remake

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 04:48 pm 2 min read

'One Day' is a critically acclaimed Thai film

Aamir Khan is all set to produce a love story for his son, Junaid Khan, who will make his acting debut in Yash Raj Films's historical drama, Maharaj. The upcoming romantic drama will go on floors in November 2023. Sources reveal that this film is an adaptation of the Thai romance drama One Day, for which Aamir acquired the official remake rights in 2022.

Junaid's Bollywood debut details

One Day was a huge success as it won two Thailand National Film Association Awards in 2017. The heartwarming story follows a man who pretends to be his crush's boyfriend for one day after she suffers temporary memory loss. In the adaptation, Junaid is an IT professional who harbors feelings for his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his love. Sunil Pandey, a long-time associate of Aamir, will be helming the film.

Have a look at Aamir the producer's slate

In addition to this project, Aamir is currently working on many movies as a producer, three of which are remakes. The films include adaptations of the 2018 Spanish sports drama Campeones and 2022's hit Malayalam black comedy, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Aamir Khan Productions also has Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Pandey's Pritam Pyare scheduled for release this year.

