'Westworld' to 'Stranger Things': Popular sci-fi series to watch

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 16, 2023 | 04:36 pm 2 min read

Popular sci-fi series to watch on OTT

Often pushing the boundaries of reality, sci-fi delves into the "what ifs" of scientific possibilities, technology gone wrong, time travel, and dystopian societies. From unique plots to jaw-dropping elements, this genre is a complete package of horror, thriller, technology, and mind-bending psyche that will leave you blown. Transport yourself to the realm of science fiction with these popular sci-fi shows available on OTT.

'Black Mirror' (2011- )

The ongoing British sci-fi drama series streaming on Netflix explored both the potential and perils of humans' relationship with technology. Black Mirror is a type of speculative fiction inspired by The Twilight Zone with most of the episodes set in near-future dystopias with sci-fi technology. It has won three consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for its episodes San Junipero, USS Callister, and Bandersnatch.

'Stranger Things' (2016- )

Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things revolves around the residents who are subjected to the "Upside Down" after a neighboring facility for human experimentation created a gateway between it and the real world. The Netflix series is so gripping and the characterization is so intriguing, that once you start watching it, you can't resist binging.

'Westworld' (2016-2022)

Based upon the 1973 film of the same name, the dystopian sci-fi show Westworld is set in a fictional and interactive Wild West-themed amusement park with real-life androids. As the show unfolds, its setting is expanded to the real world in the middle of the 21st century, where a potent AI governs and directs people's lives. It is available on JioCinema.

'Dark' (2017-2020)

Set in a fictional small town amid a generation-spanning conspiracy that connects four local families, the German Netflix series Dark follows the existential implications of time and how it affects both human nature and life. To uncover a sinister multigenerational time travel plot, the protagonists trace ties between four estranged families. Note: Claustrophobics should take a second call before watching it!

'Moon Knight' (2022- )

Based on the Marvel character of the same name, the Disney+ Hotstar mini-series Moon Knight revolves around Marc Spector and Steven Grant, nailed by Oscar Isaac. Both are alter-personalities of a man with dissociative identity disorder (DID) who is drawn into a mystery involving Egyptian gods. It's praised for Isaac's performance, its portrayal of DID, and the darker tone compared to previous MCU series.

