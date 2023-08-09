'Normal People,' 'Mad Men': Shows to watch on Lionsgate Play

Entertainment

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 09, 2023

Top shows on Lionsgate Play

With the OTT boom in recent years, there is no end to new, exciting, and interesting content to keep you entertained throughout the year. From the raw and intimate portrayals in Normal People to the intriguing dynamics in Madmen, Lionsgate Play has some of the best Hollywood shows with compelling narratives that you can binge-watch. We have listed its top five shows.

'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Set in the high-powered and glitzy "Golden Age" of advertising in 1960's New York City, the 2007 series Madmen ran for seven seasons. It revolves around the biggest advertising man in the industry, Don Draper. He strives to keep up with the fast-evolving times and the youthful executives who are biting at his heels while making decisions in both the boardroom and the bedroom.

'The Royals' (2015-2018)

The 2015 American primetime show The Royals initially began as a loose adaptation of the 2011 Michelle Ray novel Falling for Hamlet. Set in contemporary England, it follows the fictional British Royal Family, who live in a realm of luxury and regal heritage that caters to all of their needs but also comes with a price tag of duty, destiny, and intense public scrutiny.

'The Goes Wrong Show' (2019-)

The Goes Wrong Show is a smash comedy produced by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields- the team behind the Broadway hit The Play That Goes Wrong. It follows a fictional amateur group, as they attempt to stage a number of bad TV plays, all of which go horribly wrong with prop and stage pieces issues, mistakes with lines, or other problematic accidents.

'Normal People' (2020)

The Irish romantic psychological drama miniseries Normal People is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. It's a compulsive contemporary love story that tackles the complexities of intimacy and youthful love between a high school couple who move in and out of each other's lives. As they transition from high school to college, the show explores their romance.

'Power Book IV: Force' (2022-)

Power Book IV: Force is a sequel and third spin-off to the crime drama television series Power. It follows Tommy Egan who moves to Chicago, severs all links, and permanently leaves New York behind as he sets out to become the largest heroin dealer the Second City has ever seen. The second season is set to premiere on September 1, 2023.

