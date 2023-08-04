5 Hollywood films about teenage girls and their sisterhood

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 04, 2023 | 01:35 pm 2 min read

One of the very important relationships we need in life is that of sisterhood especially at a young age during our formative years. Those pure friendships teach us lessons and give experiences that no textbook can. From Mean Girls to Booksmart, Hollywood has given us several films exploring the complexities and beauty of sisterhood among young girls, each with a unique narrative.

'Mean Girls'

Directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey, the 2004 teen comedy film Mean Girls has been one of the favorites among teenage girls. Based on a part of Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes, the film features high school social cliques, high school hierarchy, bullying, and its effect on teenagers along with Waters's own high school experiences.

'The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants'

Is there even a '90s kid who hasn't watched the 2005 comedy film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants? The film revolves around four close friends who purchase a mysterious pair of denim trousers which despite their different sizes, fits them all. As they spend their first summer apart, they divide the trousers equally and stay connected to each other through it.

'Booksmart'

The 2019 comedy film Booksmart marks actor Olivia Wilde's feature directorial debut. The bond and friendship between the two teenage girls make the film worth watching. As the two graduate from high school, they realize they worked more instead of enjoying their school days. They finally set out on breaking the rules and decide to cram all four years of fun in one night.

'The Princess Diaries'

Garry Marshall's 2001 coming-of-age comedy film The Princess Diaries is loosely based on Meg Cabot's 2000 young adult novel of the same name. Starring Anne Hathway as a shy American teenager in her debut feature film, it revolves around her life and her friendship as she navigates through her 16th year. She finds out she's the heir to the throne of a European kingdom.

'Clueless'

Starring Alicia Silverstone, the 1995 American coming-of-age teenage comedy-drama film ﻿Clueless directed by Amy Heckerling is yet another must-watch from the '90s. Loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, the film revolves around a wealthy, attractive, and popular high school girl who decides to makeover a new acquaintance while also playing matchmaker for her instructors and contemplating her own existence.

