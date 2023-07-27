#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Barbie' is on auto-pilot mode in India

Written by Aikantik Bag July 27, 2023 | 10:54 am 1 min read

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is smashing records at the global level. The fantasy comedy has been loved by viewers and critics. The film is pitted against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and has surpassed it in terms of global box office collection. However, at the Indian box office, the scenario is different. Barbie earned comparatively low here but it seems to have now grabbed the momentum.

Crossed the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Margot Robbie-headlined movie earned Rs. 2.3 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 25.55 crore in India. The film has gained speed and it is a good sign, especially on weekdays. The cast includes Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate Mckinnon, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, and John Cena, among others.

