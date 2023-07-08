Entertainment

Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat' box office: Film opens at Rs. 1cr

Written by Isha Sharma July 08, 2023 | 10:59 am 2 min read

'Neeyat' earned Rs. 1cr on Friday

Vidya Balan returned to the silver screen with Neeyat after a long break. Her last theatrical release was the 2019 multistarrer film Mission Mangal. Neeyat, a locked-room murder mystery, has been directed by Anu Menon and follows the murder of Indian billionaire Ashish Kapoor in Scotland. However, lack of promotions and constant comparisons with international thrillers have resulted in a low opening for Neeyat.

Maximum turnout registered at evening/night shows

Per data tracker Sacnilk, Neeyat's day one collection stood at Rs. 1 crore. While the morning shows witnessed an occupancy of about 7.95%, the afternoon shows picked up a little and had a turnout of about 9.85%. The maximum audience turned out during the night shows (18.67%). The film is expected to pick up from hereon on Saturday and Sunday.

'Neeyat' clashed with '72 Hoorain' on Friday

Neeyat clashed with 72 Hoorain at the box office, though the latter film didn't have many recognizable faces except Pavan Malhotra. In addition to that, though there wasn't a direct clash, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer Blind, too, arrived on JioCinema on Friday. The way ahead might be tough for Neeyat due to the negative reviews and because of Satyaprem Ki Katha's reigning commercial supremacy.

Know more about ensemble cast of 'Neeyat'

Besides Balan, Neeyat stars a large ensemble cast comprising Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Danesh Razvi, Prajakta Koli, and Shashank Arora, among others. The drama marks Menon's second collaboration with Balan after their 2020 release Shakuntala Devi that had directly released on Amazon Prime Video. Kapoor plays the aforementioned billionaire, while Balan plays CBI Officer Mira Rao, who investigates his death.

Film's reviews slammed story, praised cinematography

Despite a usually bankable Balan at the forefront, Neeyat yearned for positive reviews and has been slammed for its slow screenplay, lack of suspense factor, predictable plot, and unrealistic characters. Its cinematography, however, has earned plaudits and has a special appearance by another leading actor in the climax. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video post its theatrical run. Here's our Neeyat review.

