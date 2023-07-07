Entertainment

#NeeyatReview: Unpredictable final twist, but film's 'intention' doesn't translate well

Written by Isha Sharma July 07, 2023 | 04:37 pm 4 min read

'Neeyat' is now in theaters

Vidya Balan's Neeyat feels like a lot of things simultaneously—it wants to be a commentary on the class system, a scathing critique of billionaires, an eat-the-rich film, and, of course, a whodunnit. It somehow manages to comment a little on these fronts but it's not enough, never up to the point, and the muddled screenplay doesn't have enough to sink its teeth into.

The mystery thriller deals with a billionaire's murder

The film follows a party gone wrong at the Scotland mansion of Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor). However, all his family, friends, and relatives have much more to them than they let on, and in Ashish's words, they are "leeches," eyeing his property. Things take a turn for the worst when he's murdered, and CBI officer Mira (Balan) takes charge of the investigation.

Caricature characters who cannot be taken seriously

Neeyat is filled to the brim with the most over-the-top, unserious, buffoon characters who have been plucked straight out of the book of stereotypes. You have your quintessential gay man (whose story doesn't add up), a rich, drug-snorting brat with no personality, and a tarot card reader—was I watching a film or scrolling through Instagram? Everyone competes to out-cringe the other.

More on the film's ludicrous characters

The characters try too hard to look and appear "urban," so, naturally, Hindi doesn't roll off their tongues easily. That might also be the actors' problem and not just the characters' though. People's names are reduced to just initials (because they're cool, right?), and characters' backstories and motives are simply a footnote. Too many characters, but not enough meat to hold on to.

Mira's characterization raises many questions; we get only some answers

Officer Mira's entry should have ideally happened after the murder, but Balan enters the frame early on, and shockingly, leaves no impression right till the end. It's almost as if she would be anywhere except on this set, and while we receive an explanation in the climax, perhaps it's too little too late. Her "investigation" too, feels simply like educated guesses.

Muddled screenplay makes the film needlessly slow-paced

Many events make next to no reason; take, for instance, the part where Ashish shouts at the guests and storms off to another room. It comes out of nowhere, so there's no sense of shock or intrigue associated. Characters continue to behave bizarrely, enveloping you in a feeling you should never get while watching a film—people are merely acting, and nothing feels natural.

A mish-mash of too many films

It's difficult to watch Neeyat and not think of a number of cinematic/literary inspirations. Firstly, it can quite evidently be categorized in the same category as Rian Johnson's Knives Out, and the ideas are eerily similar on the surface level here. It's also redolent of Abhinay Deo's Game, snippets of YOU Season 4, and of course, it draws heavily from Agatha Christie's work, too.

Positive: The cinematography in the film is breathtaking

Coming to the saving grace, Kapoor is in fine form—this is a role he can perform sans any prior preparation. The cinematography is truly magnificent and it's exactly what this chamber film needs, especially since its plot isn't cooked enough to inspire any thrill or fear. The clouds of literal and metaphorical darkness never lift, and the production design/cinematography team has outdone themselves.

There are a few good moments in the second half

Another aspect that helps the drama a little is the way it (finally!) picks up pace in the second half, which is centered all around the investigation, the suspicions that loom large throughout, and the murderer's motive. In the process, even if briefly, we become interested in the story, wanting Mira to find out the killer before time runs out.

Verdict: You can sit this one out

I had high hopes for the Anu Menon directorial, but the thriller limps on more than one front. How am I supposed to take a film seriously where a father calls his son "buddy" seconds after being punched by him? Neeyat features possibly Balan's most dispirited performance, and barring its final twist, nothing else will pull the rug from under your feet. 2/5 stars.

