#NewsBytesRecommends: 'Awe!'—Cross-genre fantasy entertainer that does justice to sub-plots

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 30, 2023

Telugu film 'Awe!' is streaming on Netflix, while its Tamil version is available on Disney+ Hotstar

The 2018 Telugu language film Awe!—directed by Prasanth Varma and co-produced by Nani—is a mind-bending cross-genre movie that masterfully combines elements of fantasy, magical realism, LGBTQ+ themes, comedy, horror, and psychological thrill. What sails Awe!'s boat effectively is the way all its subplots stay on track and don't bog each other down, eventually presenting a film that thrives on novelty, ingenuity, and unadulterated entertainment.

Movie has several stories at core

Since Awe! is a multistarrer and each character carries their own story, it is difficult to narrow down the plot. Still, its central pivot is Kali (Kajal Aggarwal), a troubled, suicidal woman beset by problems, all optimism having been scrubbed clean from her life. A parallel story is that of Shiva (Srinivas Avasarala)—an aspiring scientist building a time machine to meet his deceased/estranged parents.

Film wants you to think and work along

Awe! invites you to be part of the narrative from the get-go, and there is much to think about, dissect, mine, and ponder over here since there are about five-six interconnected stories that take place simultaneously. It is also exemplary how none of the stories seem rushed, haphazard, or half-baked, and there is a sense of surety that permeates through the entire narrative.

Come for story, stay for production design

Awe! scores full marks when it comes to production design, which is extremely soothing and aesthetically pleasing to look at. Revealing more details about the central location would be a spoiler, but the set is constructed in a way that it comes alive with bright shades. If you look closely, you will find the color palette complements the characters and their varying moods, too.

Film also packs in some important messages

Awe! has a challenge at hand: It needs to focus on multiple stories at once and ensure that none of the stories seems half-backed or hollow. Not only does Awe! achieve that effortlessly, but it also manages to pack messages about homosexual love, the relationship with one's parents, and the impact of a troubled childhood on an adult's mental health, among many such themes/topics.

At less than two hours long, 'Awe!' justifies title

Awe! is less than two hours long and packs a punch with its fast-paced storytelling, stellar cinematography, well-written characters, and two final reveals that catch you by sheer surprise. The official description says it fits into the sci-fi category, but it's truly not restricted by any genre at all. I would highly recommend Awe! for 1:50 hours of untainted entertainment. It's streaming on Netflix.