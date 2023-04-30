Entertainment

K-pop band TEEN TOP confirms group comeback after 4 years

K-pop boy band TEEN TOP is all set to make a comeback as a group after a hiatus of 4 years

Following its debut in July 2010, K-pop boy band TEEN TOP made waves in the music industry with its catchy tunes and foot-tapping numbers. Now, amid much speculation, the group on Saturday confirmed its plans for a comeback after a hiatus of nearly four years. This decision came after the group re-entered the spotlight following their recent appearance on a variety show.

Why does this story matter?

Formed by TOP Media, initially, the group consisted of six members: Bang Minsoo, Chunji, Niel, Ricky, Changjo, and L.Joe.

After L.Joe left the group in 2017, Bang Minsoo, better known as C.A.P, the leader of TEEN TOP, continued to promote the group as a quintet.

Before the group went on a hiatus, its last release was the album DEAR. N9NE, released in June 2019.

TEEN TOP announced plans for comeback during live performance

On Saturday, TEEN TOP made a guest appearance on the radio program Cultwo Show. For a special opening broadcast of the show, all five members reportedly took center stage for their first live performance as a group in four years and rocked the stage. In addition to their performance, band member Chunji announced that the group was planning to make a comeback soon.

Comeback announcement made after sudden resurgence in popularity

TEEN TOP re-entered the spotlight after making an appearance on MBC's variety show How Do You Play? Following their appearance on the popular program, many of the group's past hits climbed back up the charts. Earlier this month, TOP Media also revealed that due to the sudden resurgence in popularity, the TEEN TOP members had come together to discuss the possibility of a comeback.

TEEN TOP to celebrate 13th debut anniversary in July

The comeback plans, as revealed by Chunji, have raised fans' anticipation, but other details related to the group's preparations have been kept tightly under wraps. In 2010, the then six-member band debuted with their single track titled Clap, from their debut album Come Into The World. Soon after their debut, they gained popularity due to their unique style and slick brand of electro-dance pop.