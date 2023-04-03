Entertainment

K-pop: Lovelyz's Mijoo to make her solo debut in May

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 03, 2023, 02:13 pm 1 min read

Lovelyz's Mijoo to make her solo debut soon

K-pop is on the verge of world domination and the fans monitor each and every step of their favorite stars. Several stars are releasing their solo projects and a recent report suggests that Lovelyz's Mijoo is all set to make her solo debut in May. Fans are very excited about the update and bracing themselves for the same.

Mijoo's career so far

As per Soompi, Mijoo's agency Antenna stated, "Mijoo is preparing for her solo debut in May. The detailed schedule regarding her solo debut will be announced at a later date." She started with the girl group Lovelyz in 2014. She starred in TV programs—How Do You Play? and Sixth Sense. Recently, she formed a project duo named JUJU SECRET with Park Jin-joo.

