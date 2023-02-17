Entertainment

K-pop rookie girl group NewJeans surpasses record 1M album sales!

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 17, 2023, 04:11 pm 1 min read

South Korean girl group NewJeans's debut album has recorded 1M sales! (Photo credit: Twitter/@newjeans_loop)

South Korean girl group NewJeans might be becoming a force to reckon with and is gradually earning global attention. Their debut album has sold a record 1M sales ever since it was released in August last year. With this stellar achievement, the group has dethroned SECHSKIES's School Byeolgok, which came out in 1997 and had held the record all these years.

The band was formed in July 2022; has five members

Per AllKPop, "NewJeans is the only girl group to have ever had their debut album reach one million sales among all eight albums in Korean history to accomplish this milestone." The band first appeared on the musical scene in July 2022 and was formed by Ador, Hybe Corporation's subsidiary. The group comprises five members and they are followed by over 5M users on Instagram.

Take a quick look at the group's members

The five members who make up the group are Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The band's name is reportedly a play on the word "new genes," and hence signifies their modern and progressive approach. Moreover, the members frequently endorse globally popular beauty and fashion brands. In another feat, they were recently announced as the Public Relations ambassadors of Seoul.